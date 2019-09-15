Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harvest Community Church 21235 NW Quatama Rd Beaverton, OR 97006 Memorial service 1:00 PM Harvest Community Church Beaverton , OR View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dr Philip Joseph Romero, 62, of Beaverton OR, passed away suddenly and unexpectedly at OHSU Oregon Health Science University Hospital in Portland OR on Saturday August 24th. Born in Abington PA, he grew up in his hometown of East Brunswick NJ, with his parents Joseph John Romero (deceased) and Mildred Edith (Laundis) Romero (deceased). He was a devoted husband to his wife of 35 years, Lita Grace Flores-Romero (born in Lima Peru). Philip was a graduate of Cornell University and received his MA and PhD in Policy Analysis from the Rand Graduate School. He was Chief Economist for the State of California from 1991 to 1999, he was later the Dean of multiple University Schools of Business, most notably the Lundquist College of Business at the University of Oregon till 2004, where he continued as the Miller Professor of Business until the time of his death. An accomplished policy analyst and the author of many books on public policy and investment, he was featured in multiple editions of the Who's Who in Finance, in America and in the World. Dr Romero is survived by his wife and by his brother Paul Gerald Romero of Albrightsville PA. A memorial service is planned for 1:00pm October 5th at the Harvest Community Church, Beaverton OR. Flowers are appreciated for that ceremony or in lieu of flowers donations to Harvest Community Church in Phil's name will be gratefully accepted. Snatched before his time, Philip lived a life of joy, ambition and accomplishment that makes us all appreciate what we can become.

