Phil was born in Dearborn, Michigan to Ross and Alvina Laing. When he was still a young boy the family moved to California. He graduated from Acalanes High School in the Bay area and went on to graduate from University of the Pacific in Stockton, CA. Phil moved his family to Sacramento in 1960. Music was an integral part of his life. He played trumpet and cornet in many area bands as well as conducting. He was the Minister of Music at both Fremont Presbyterian and Bethany Presbyterian churches where he composed many songs for the choirs. He rose through the ranks in the Sacramento City Unified School District starting as a teacher going on to be a principal then rising to the administrative level where he finished his career as the Assistant Superintendent of Schools. Phil is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary, daughters Linda Byers (Rick), Karen Betancourt (David) and son Phil (Trina) many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Memorial Gathering will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Chateau on Capitol, 2701 Capitol Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95816.

