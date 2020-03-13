Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip Patrick Crimmins. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Philip Patrick Crimmins passed away on January 27, 2020 at 89 in Sacramento, CA. He leaves behind his wife of 67 years, Janet Crimmins, daughter Lisa Stillwell, son Philip Jr (Kim), son Michael (Robyn), brother Matthew, four grandchildren, and nieces and nephews. Phil was a graduate of Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he earned a degree in Metallurgical Engineering in 1952. Some of his favorite stories were from his years at MIT: his roommates and how the campus felt like home to him. After graduating from MIT and serving two years in the US Army, Phil worked for Ford Motor Company and earned a Master's degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI. He later earned a Juris Doctorate from McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento and was admitted to the CA State Bar in June, 1973. After Janet, Phil, & family settled in Sacramento in 1959, Phil worked for 37 years at Aerojet General Co where he worked on the design and manufacture of solid rocket motors at the height of the country's space race. Phil enjoyed working at Aerojet and was passionate about his work. His kids have many memories of watching Apollo launches in the wee hours of the morning while he paced the living room. He and Janet made many life-long friends at and through Aerojet. For more than 2 decades, Phil participated in the Eppie's Great Race, an annual Sacramento triathlon, competing in the iron man division until age 77. He was affectionately called 'The Ancient Warrior' by family and friends given his persistence and successes in the event. Phil liked jazz music, enjoyed golf and bowling with friends, was a wiz at cards, and traveled the world with his wife, Janet, brother, Matt, and sister-in-law, Joyce. The family sincerely regrets the celebration of his life is postponed per recommendations from the Center for Disease Control.

