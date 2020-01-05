Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip J. Raimondi. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Phillip J. Raimondi died at home in Sacramento on December 3, 2019 from complications related to glioblastoma multiforme. He was 72 years old. Phil was born January 29, 1947 in Oakland and was raised in Piedmont, California. After graduating from Piedmont High School he attended Stanford University. He attended medical school at the University of California, Los Angeles, and completed his training and obtained board certification in Internal Medicine and Infectious Diseases. Phil was in private practice with Auburn Internal Medicine Group in Auburn, California for 20 years. In 1993, he joined UC Davis Health as the medical director responsible for recruitment and expansion of the primary care network. He served in that capacity until 2009. Phil was an avid outdoorsman who loved fly fishing and hunting. His other passions included travel, reading, and dry gin martinis. But, his favorite pastime by far was cooking and spending time with friends and family. "He was a lover of life and everyone in it," said the Raimondi family. "We were so lucky to have experienced his curiosity, enthusiasm and love." His larger than life presence will never be forgotten. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda; son, Phillip Raimondi; daughter Lisa Raimondi Churton; son-in-law Jak Churton, grandsons Richard and Jak Jr.; granddaughters Bela and Savia; and sister Adele Wise. A private celebration of life will be held in January. Those wishing to are invited to make a donation in Phil's honor to a .

