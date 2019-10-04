Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Ralph Hollick. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip 'Pete' Ralph Hollick, a '55 Richland HS Bomber graduate and All-Star athlete, passed peacefully at his home in Richland on September 10, 2019 after a 20-year battle with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. He was born on July 24, 1936 in Surrey, ND, the youngest of eight children of Phillip and Margaret Hollick. He spent his youth in Richland where he excelled in sports and married his high school sweetheart Deanna Case. With a B.A. degree in Geography from San Jose State University. Pete began his career in Urban Planning in Seattle WA and Roseville CA. Following graduate training in both City Planning and Public Administration at the University of California, Berkeley, he served as Executive Director for the City of Portland Boundary Commission, Deputy Director for the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency, Planning Director for Sacramento County, and Director of Conservation for the Sacramento Municipal Utility District. Pete then ran his own business for 8 years with his second wife, Jenine Wales, before retiring to a life full of family, travel and golf. He was widowed in 2014 and spent his last four years back in Richland where he enjoyed time with his nine nieces and nephews, his sister Betty and life-long friends and fellow Bomber greats Hal Gibson and Jack Sinderson. Pete is preceded in death by his parents, brother Jim, and sisters Mildred, Phyllis, Wanda, and Joan. He is survived by sisters Betty Valentine (Yakima, WA) and Jean Protz (Lodi, CA), daughter Cheryl David (Filer, ID), son Jay Hollick (Columbus, OH), step-daughter Lori Dunlap (Fallon, NV), step-son Lance Smith (Elk Grove, CA), and six grandchildren. We will all miss his effusive optimism and humor. To honor his memory, the family asks that you donate to (

