Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip "Felipe" Salaices. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Passed May 18, 2019, at home in Zacatecas state, Mexico, of liver cancer. Phillip was born March 30, 1934, at home in Holcomb, KS, the 11th of 15 children to Juan Ysaias Salaices-Vega (1886-1945) and Felipa Silva-Arredondo (1900-1947) in the midst of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, and the end of Prohibition. The family moved to northern California where he was raised and lived most of his life. Phil's favorite saying was "whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve," which he used as a guide for his life. He began working at age nine in the fields and orchards of Sacramento and Solano Counties, graduated from Rio Vista Union High School, and served in the US Army. With little to direct him but a belief in himself, he eventually worked his way up in the auto dealership industry to become a part owner; in "retirement" he worked in auto sales management, sales training, and sales; finally retiring for good in 2013. Phil is a proud "friend of Bill W.," enjoying 47 years of sobriety. He was able to raise a family, see the world, hob-knob with dignitaries, co-author a book about his ancestry, and live a blessed life with zest and love. He'll not be forgotten by his many family, friends, and colleagues. In addition to his parents, Phil is preceded in death by 12 full-, four half-, and two foster-siblings, and son Chris. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marti Conger ("the love of my life"); children Roxanne, Charleen, Phillip S., Gregg, and Alan; brothers Leonardo, Santiago, and Fernando. Also 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter, seven God-children, and many nieces/nephews in four nations. A funeral Mass was held in Miguel Auza, ZAC, México. You are invited to his local MASS on Tues., JUNE 4 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 130 S. 4th St., Rio Vista, CA.

Passed May 18, 2019, at home in Zacatecas state, Mexico, of liver cancer. Phillip was born March 30, 1934, at home in Holcomb, KS, the 11th of 15 children to Juan Ysaias Salaices-Vega (1886-1945) and Felipa Silva-Arredondo (1900-1947) in the midst of the Great Depression, the Dust Bowl, and the end of Prohibition. The family moved to northern California where he was raised and lived most of his life. Phil's favorite saying was "whatever the mind can conceive and believe, it can achieve," which he used as a guide for his life. He began working at age nine in the fields and orchards of Sacramento and Solano Counties, graduated from Rio Vista Union High School, and served in the US Army. With little to direct him but a belief in himself, he eventually worked his way up in the auto dealership industry to become a part owner; in "retirement" he worked in auto sales management, sales training, and sales; finally retiring for good in 2013. Phil is a proud "friend of Bill W.," enjoying 47 years of sobriety. He was able to raise a family, see the world, hob-knob with dignitaries, co-author a book about his ancestry, and live a blessed life with zest and love. He'll not be forgotten by his many family, friends, and colleagues. In addition to his parents, Phil is preceded in death by 12 full-, four half-, and two foster-siblings, and son Chris. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marti Conger ("the love of my life"); children Roxanne, Charleen, Phillip S., Gregg, and Alan; brothers Leonardo, Santiago, and Fernando. Also 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a great-great-granddaughter, seven God-children, and many nieces/nephews in four nations. A funeral Mass was held in Miguel Auza, ZAC, México. You are invited to his local MASS on Tues., JUNE 4 at 11:00am at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 130 S. 4th St., Rio Vista, CA. Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close