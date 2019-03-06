Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip Suster. View Sign

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born in Medellin, Colombia on December 2, 1937 to Jacob and Sara Suster. He is survived by his children, Ron, Mark, Matt and Jenny, his grandchildren, extended family and friends. Phillip served in the US Army and reached the rank of Major. He was a Pediatrician in the area for 30 years. He was best known for Ping Pong and his deep Columbian accent. Phillip was loved and will be missed. Friends are welcome to join the family for Services on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11am at Home of Peace Jewish Cemetery; 6200 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, California.

Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born in Medellin, Colombia on December 2, 1937 to Jacob and Sara Suster. He is survived by his children, Ron, Mark, Matt and Jenny, his grandchildren, extended family and friends. Phillip served in the US Army and reached the rank of Major. He was a Pediatrician in the area for 30 years. He was best known for Ping Pong and his deep Columbian accent. Phillip was loved and will be missed. Friends are welcome to join the family for Services on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11am at Home of Peace Jewish Cemetery; 6200 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, California. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close