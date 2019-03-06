Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Monday, March 4, 2019. He was born in Medellin, Colombia on December 2, 1937 to Jacob and Sara Suster. He is survived by his children, Ron, Mark, Matt and Jenny, his grandchildren, extended family and friends. Phillip served in the US Army and reached the rank of Major. He was a Pediatrician in the area for 30 years. He was best known for Ping Pong and his deep Columbian accent. Phillip was loved and will be missed. Friends are welcome to join the family for Services on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 11am at Home of Peace Jewish Cemetery; 6200 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, California.
Lombard Funeral Home
1550 Fulton Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95825
(916) 483-3297
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Mar. 6, 2019