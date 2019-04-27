Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phillip W. Shopbell. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phillip Wayne Shopbell, 81, passed away on March 21, 2019 in Roseville, CA. His family was at his side. Born in Sigourney, Iowa on July 5, 1937,he was the youngest child of parents, Frank Robert Shopbell and Laura Mary (Riordan) Shopbell. He had two older sisters, Mary Louise (Shopbell) Phifer and Helen (Shopbell) Lavin of Weslaco, TX.Phil was predeceased by his sister, Mary Phifer, her husband, Fred Phifer,his brother-in-law, John Kaufman and his grand-nephew, Matthew Phifer. All the Phifers were residents of Lander, Wyoming. His early years were spent in the Midwest towns of Osceola and Centerville, Iowa. After graduating from Centerville High School, he received a U. S. Navy Scholarship and attended the University of Missouri in Columbia MO with a chosen major in Civil Engineering but later received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.He was an active member of the Alpha Chapter of the Phi Delta Theta Fraternity. His summer college breaks found him in Newport, Rhode Island where he served the Navy as a weapons instructor at the U. S. Naval Officer Candidate School. During his active military tenure, he served in the U. S. Navy as a weapons officer aboard the U.S.S. Midway (CVA-41) an attack aircraft carrier. He was a senior Officer of the Deck Underway and was very proud to be a part of the Seventh Fleet as the MIDWAY's presence helped the United States maintain the peace during the Cold War conflicts in South East Asia. At Phil's request his ashes will be scattered in the Pacific Ocean. Post Navy, Phil was employed by the Bank of America Trust Division as a regional Vice President and manager of Consumer Trust Services Division offices in Sacramento, Monterey and Riverside, California. In addition, he served as president to the Sacramento Estate Planning Council and director of the Planned Giving Forum of Sacramento. Over the years, Corporate clients represented by Phil, included Bank of America, Wells Fargo Bank, Northern Trust, US. Bank, WestAmerica Bank and First Interstate. Phil met Phyllis Quagliaroli while working in the Bank of AmericaTrust Department in San Francisco. They were married in 1970 and had two children - Paisley Jane and Preston Browning Shopbell and two grandchildren. His family was very dear to him and he spent a lot of time with them throughout their lives. Phil was passionate about sports. He followed youngsters from their high school and college days throughout their careers. He delighted in the NCAA championships and play-off games of any type. You could be sure he would be sporting a ball cap of his favorite team of the moment. Closest to his heart were the Bay Area professional teams and our local Sacramento KINGS. Phil's served his community also by officiating at local High School & Youth Soccer Games and serving a Placer County Volunteer Sheriff. In his working years, he also instructed courses at California Community (Sierra) College in Rocklin. A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, April 27th in Roseville.In lieu of flowers his family suggest memorial donations to Phil's favorite charities: The PLACER COMMUNITY FOUNDATION, P. O. Box 9207, Auburn, CA 9560; - NORTHERN CALIFORNIA, 2425 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95817; MISSOURI ALPHA HOUSE CORPORATION (PHI DELTA THETA FRATERNITY, P. O. Box 168, Columbia, MO 65201-6009

