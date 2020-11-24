Philomena Rosalie Halstead
November 10, 2020
Sacramento, California - Philomena Rosalie Halstead (Torchia) passed away peacefully on November 10, 2020, one day after her 98th birthday which she celebrated with her beloved family. Philomena was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Aubrey Halstead, and is survived by her son Jim Halstead (Kathy), and daughters Christine Halstead and Toni Ann Mitsch (Bob). She is also survived by 5 grandchildren (Christopher, Natalie, Austin, Aubrey, Delaney) and 2 great grandchildren (Roman, Dante) who will miss their FBI (Full Blooded Italian) grandma known lovingly as Grandma, Mema and Gigi, and several nieces and nephews. A 1941 graduate of Sacramento High School, Philomena went to work for the California State Board of Equalization and later the Department of Justice before retiring in 1983 to care for her grandchildren. Although often promoted and honored for her service to the state, Philomena's greatest joys came outside of work where she was a champion bowler (1954 Sacramento City Champion), notorious card player and well-known resident of the bingo halls where she volunteered for more than 30 years. She volunteered endless hours on behalf of the St. Patrick's Children's Home and was a proud member of the Dante Club. A 72-year occupant of the home she built in River Park, family was everything to Philomena who had a deep, lifelong connection to her 3 younger brothers, Tommy, Joe, and Tony. She was the matriarch of the Halstead family and was a giving, generous, and caring mother and grandmother who didn't mind a little mischief, laughing as she proclaimed certain children as "full of hell!" Accepting and loving to whomever her family brought home, she favored the underdog and always did what she could to make everyone feel welcome and loved. Philomena will be greatly missed. An online video celebrating Philomena's life can be found at https://youtu.be/zqN971Y01HE
Funeral services will be private. The family requests that remembrances be sent to Kaiser Hospice Department, 2025 Morse Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95825.