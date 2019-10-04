Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phoebe Mar. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phoebe died on September 15, 2019. She graduated from C. K. McClatchy High School, Sacramento in 2014 and from the University of California, Riverside in 2018. She was also a sister in the sorority, Gamma Phi Beta. Discovering a world larger than her home, Phoebe chased life with verve and spunk. Good days or bad, life sang loudly! A natural born planner, every minute of the day had to be filled. Outside of her work as an Account Manager at Insight Global, San Francisco, Phoebe enjoyed hanging out with friends, attending concerts and music festivals, taking weekend trips, working out at the gym, dog sitting, listening to music, hiking and reading poetry. To honor Phoebe's love of animals, donations may be made to the local SPCA. (

Phoebe died on September 15, 2019. She graduated from C. K. McClatchy High School, Sacramento in 2014 and from the University of California, Riverside in 2018. She was also a sister in the sorority, Gamma Phi Beta. Discovering a world larger than her home, Phoebe chased life with verve and spunk. Good days or bad, life sang loudly! A natural born planner, every minute of the day had to be filled. Outside of her work as an Account Manager at Insight Global, San Francisco, Phoebe enjoyed hanging out with friends, attending concerts and music festivals, taking weekend trips, working out at the gym, dog sitting, listening to music, hiking and reading poetry. To honor Phoebe's love of animals, donations may be made to the local SPCA. ( spca.org ) Family and friends will always remember Phoebe for her outgoing personality, her constant chatter, her laughter and her loyalty. Her love was yours to lose! A gathering for a Celebration of Love will be held in private. To her Mum and Dad, Phoebe was and always will be the joy, the light and the happiness of their hearts.

