Phyllis A. Lauritzen died in Davis, California on May 30, 2019 at the age of 92 after a long illness. A passionate believer in lifelong learning, she attained advanced degrees in education and taught classes from preschool to university level over her 30-year career in southern and northern California. She retired in 1994 from her position as Assistant Professor of Teacher Education at California State University, Sacramento. Phyllis was preceded in death by husband Harry G. Lauritzen and son Harry G. Lauritzen Jr. She is survived by daughters Ann Lauritzen and Joan Liberman and two grandchildren.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 28, 2019