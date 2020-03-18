Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Ann Kancir. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis (Mattern) Kancir was born in Cleveland, Ohio 9-2-29, and passed away peacefully in her sleep on 3-10-2020 in Sacramento at the age of 90. Phyllis graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Education with an emphasis in Music, 6-12-1952. She married Stephen Kancir, 6-12-1954, (who preceded her in death, 2006). She will be missed by her four children, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. Phyllis will be remembered for her kind and welcoming spirit, her quick wit and warm sense of humor. She lovingly shared her life with her family, neighbors and friends, and through her music and volunteer work with the Catholic schools, the Loretto sisters, and Sister Nora's Place in Sacramento. Phyllis' life will be honored by a Vigil Service and Rosary, Thursday 3-19-2020, 6:30 p.m. (viewing from 6:00-6:30 p.m.) A Mass will be held on 3-21-2020. Both will be held at Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Carmichael.

