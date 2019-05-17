Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Anne Colvin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Anne Colvin was born on 1 August 1930 in Pasadena, CA. Her parents were Phillip R. Briggs and Anne Dayton Jones. The family lived in Los Angeles and later moved to Encinitas, CA. Phyllis graduated from San Diegito High School in Encinitas then went onto the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque where she graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education. Phyllis began her teaching career at Corcoran High School in California for two years. During this time she met Leland Colvin in Albuquerque -he had just completed his military service at Sandia Base. They married June 5, 1954 in Corcoran, CA and were married for almost 65 years. Phyllis and her husband moved to Rancho Cordova, CA in 1959. Phyllis lived here and raised her family here. In 1963, Phyllis began teaching at Rutter Junior High School in Elk Grove, CA teaching Home Economics and English for 25 years. She was active in the local teacher's association and was the President of the association for several years. After she retired she took up several artistic pursuits, including stained glass design and ceramics, leaving many beautiful pieces in her home and with family members. Phyllis also traveled to different parts of the world with her husband as well. Phyllis is survived by her husband Leland, her brother Phil, her two children and 5 grandchildren. She will be remembered for her determination, her kindness, love and her sharp wit. She passed on Mother's Day, the 12th of May 2019 in her sleep, surrounded by her family.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 17, 2019

