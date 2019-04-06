Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Anne Rogers. View Sign

Born in San Pedro, CA in 1937, Phyllis Anne Rogers died peacefully at home on January 5, 2019 with her husband and friends at her side. Phyllis was happily married to Bill Rogers for 62 years; they were inseparable. They filled their days with walks and working out at the gym, but most of all, Phyllis and Bill loved to tend to their extraordinary garden and the landscaping of their home. Phyllis earned a BA and a Masters Degree from California State University, Sacramento. She taught all elementary school grades K-6 and also taught at CSUS. Phyllis loved teaching, she loved her students and they loved her too. Many previous students later contacted her to say Phyllis was the best teacher they ever had! Phyllis' passions also included music, art, design and literature. She learned to play musical instruments such as the violin, piano, guitar, cello and clarinet. She enjoyed finding exquisite pieces of art while visiting various art galleries. She also kept busy decorating their beautiful home, which includes a great collection of books. However, the most precious treasures for Phyllis were the feline friends who enriched their home with much happiness over the years: Shakespeare, Squeakie, Mousie, Sweetie, Admiral Byrd, Pooh Bear, George, Rumpleteaser, Inkie, Skimbleshanks, Midnite, Gladys, Fluffy and Little Boy. If you happen to take a walk in the Land Park area and you hear jazz music playing, take a moment to pause and smile Phyllis has left a special piece of her heart there. You will know the home when you are in front of it. Plus, dog treats are always available for the neighborhood dogs on their daily walks. Phyllis Anne always knew she was stunningly beautiful, elegant and charming, because Bill reminded her of that multiple times a day. Bill filled her days with warmth, encouragement, compliments, gratitude and most of all with a forever-kind of love. Hatter: "Have I gone mad?" Alice: "I'm afraid so, you're totally bonkers, but let me tell you something, the best people usually are." Alice's Adventures in Wonderland, Lewis Carroll In keeping with Phyllis' wishes, no services were held.

Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 6, 2019

