Phyllis Donnelly

October 14, 1922 - September 20, 2020

Vacaville, California - Born in Chicago, Phyllis enjoyed her youth, in spite of the Great Depression. She collected grocery baskets to earn pocket money, took free lessons at the Art Institute, and began her "career" in church choir, as a teen.

WWII broke out just after her 19th birthday, and she began work in Washington, DC, for the Federal Government. After the war, Phyllis met her beloved husband of 62 years, Elmer Donnelly, also a Government worker. With time off to rear their 3 children, she completed over 20 years of service.

Phyllis embraced living in Europe, (1970-1975), and (1980-1985), when Elmer was a DOD civilian. They called both Italy and northern Germany home.

In 1986, the happy couple moved to Tampa. While Elmer took up golf, Phyllis returned to her first love, art. By 2016, and soon after being widowed, Phyllis, her grandsons, Steven and Ryan, daughter, Nancy, and son-in-law, Mark, all moved to Vacaville; with Steven's assignment at Travis AFB. She continued her back porch oil painting, a total of over 50 works. She attended Community Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed local museums and excursions.

Phyllis is survived by children: David Donnelly, Timothy Donnelly (Tina), Nancy Donnelly (Mark Lewis); grandchildren: Dr. Steven Donnelly Lewis, Dr. Jessalyn Donnelly Hadfield, Ryan Donnelly Lewis, Shannon Donnelly, and Hugh Donnelly, and great grandson, Ethan Lewis. A small funeral was held 3 Oct., 2020, at Vaca Hills Chapel, Rev. Dr. Mark Wright presiding. A second service will be held 16 Oct 2020, at Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Clinton, Md. and Phyllis will be reunited with her husband at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store