1/1
Phyllis Donnelly
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Phyllis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Phyllis Donnelly
October 14, 1922 - September 20, 2020
Vacaville, California - Born in Chicago, Phyllis enjoyed her youth, in spite of the Great Depression. She collected grocery baskets to earn pocket money, took free lessons at the Art Institute, and began her "career" in church choir, as a teen.
WWII broke out just after her 19th birthday, and she began work in Washington, DC, for the Federal Government. After the war, Phyllis met her beloved husband of 62 years, Elmer Donnelly, also a Government worker. With time off to rear their 3 children, she completed over 20 years of service.
Phyllis embraced living in Europe, (1970-1975), and (1980-1985), when Elmer was a DOD civilian. They called both Italy and northern Germany home.
In 1986, the happy couple moved to Tampa. While Elmer took up golf, Phyllis returned to her first love, art. By 2016, and soon after being widowed, Phyllis, her grandsons, Steven and Ryan, daughter, Nancy, and son-in-law, Mark, all moved to Vacaville; with Steven's assignment at Travis AFB. She continued her back porch oil painting, a total of over 50 works. She attended Community Presbyterian Church, and enjoyed local museums and excursions.
Phyllis is survived by children: David Donnelly, Timothy Donnelly (Tina), Nancy Donnelly (Mark Lewis); grandchildren: Dr. Steven Donnelly Lewis, Dr. Jessalyn Donnelly Hadfield, Ryan Donnelly Lewis, Shannon Donnelly, and Hugh Donnelly, and great grandson, Ethan Lewis. A small funeral was held 3 Oct., 2020, at Vaca Hills Chapel, Rev. Dr. Mark Wright presiding. A second service will be held 16 Oct 2020, at Lee Funeral Home Chapel, Clinton, Md. and Phyllis will be reunited with her husband at the Maryland Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sacbee.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved