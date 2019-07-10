Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Phyllis Elaine Armstrong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis E. Armstrong, formerly Phyllis Cadei, nee Phyllis Pratt, passed away on June 25. She was born in Portland, Oregon and grew up in Falls Church, Va. Phyllis graduated from W.T. Woodson High School in Fairfax and Phi Beta Kappa from Miami University of Ohio. She earned a Master's degree from UCLA before moving to Sacramento in the early 1970s. Phyllis spent more than a decade working for the California Legislature's Legislative Analyst's Office. An active member of the Land Park community, she volunteered for Friends of the Belle Cooledge Library, organized events for the Park Terrace swim team and supported other local causes. The ultimate polymath, Phyllis loved literature, history, music, offbeat comedy, baking, visits to Point Reyes and Pajaro Dunes and nurturing stray animals and lost souls of all kinds. She moved to Washington D.C. in 2010 to be closer to her two daughters. She is survived by daughters Emily Cadei and Carolyn Perrin, son-in-law Michael Perrin, grandchildren Oliver and Leonie Perrin and Gus Bryan, sister Margie McCoy, brother-in-law Raymond McCoy and nephews Raymond and Kevin McCoy. A celebration of Phyllis' life will be held in Sacramento at a later date. If you would like to honor her, please consider a donation to the Friends of the Sacramento Public Library or Sacramento SPCA in her name.

