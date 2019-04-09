Phyllis I. Enos, 94, passed away peacefully on April 4, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 12, 1924, and grew up in the Santa Cruz area before moving to Sacramento. Phyllis was married to Raymond W. Enos who preceded her in death, for 46 years. They had 7 children: Bobby, Roger, Mike, Larry, Tommy, Karen, and Kathy. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Phyllis was a bus driver for Regional Transit in downtown Sacramento for many years. She also worked for the California Almond Growers where she retired after 20 years. She will be truly missed by her family and friends. Services will be held on April 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm at East Lawn in Elk Grove.
East Lawn Elk Grove
9189 Stockton Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 732-2031
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 9, 2019