Passed away May 8, 2019, at age 91 in Sacramento, California. Born in Sawyer, North Dakota to Clarence and Jessie Beighle February 18, 1928. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Roy, daughter Lynda Shortley, son Clarence, sister Betty Rawstron. Survived by her sons Hal, Fred (Barbara), sister Virginia Petree, son-in-law, Dr. Bud Shortley, grandchildren, great grandchildren, many nieces and nephew. Phyllis grew up in North Dakota, graduated from Stanley High School in 1946. Soon after she married the love of her life Roy Hartstrom. They were married for 47 years. They farmed in Belden and their children were born there. In 1952 they moved to Sacramento, where they made their home. Roy worked as a building inspector for Sacramento County and Phyllis worked for the Department of Justice as Senior Secretary until her retirement after 31 years. Arrangements made by W.F. Gormley & Sons Funeral Home, 21st and Capitol Avenue A memorial graveside service will be held at East Lawn Memorial Park 3300 Folsom Blvd. Sacramento. Remembrances may be made to Sutter Hospital Hospice or .

