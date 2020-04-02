Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pina V. Inong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Pina V. Inong, 93, passed away peacefully on March 21, 2020 in Sacramento, California due to complications from liver failure in her home surrounded by the love of her family. Born on February 17, 1927 in Inopacan, Leyte, Philippines. She was the daughter of Fausto Valenzona and Matea Lumanta, Leyte, Philippines. She was preceded in death by her nine siblings in the Philippines: five brothers; Pedro, Macario, Victor, Melchor, Cirilio; and four sisters; Seding, Pasing, Caridad and Cecilia. She graduated high school in Aboyog, Buy Buy, Leyte, Philippines and worked as a nanny for an American family in Manila, Philippines. She came to the U.S. in 1956 with the Birr Family and lived in Cobleskill, New York, moved to Columbus and Arlington, Ohio in 1957. She arrived in Sacramento, California in 1958 where she married Michael Yadao Inong Sr., shared 30 years together and had 3 children before becoming a widow in 1988. Pina worked for the Drapery Department of J.C. Penney in 1976, then for Esirg Cosmetic Company in 1977. She then went on to work for Sutter Memorial Hospital, Laundry Department in 1979 where she retired after 18 years of service. Pina was an active member of the Visayan Association of Sacramento and the American Legion Magellan Post 604. She enjoyed cooking with a specialty of Filipino foods and seafood. She was an advocate of exercise and placed second in her age group at age 75 for a 5K race. She was an avid gardener. Her passion was gardening and will be remembered for her two-time nomination of Garden of the Month by the Golf Course Terrace Estates Neighborhood Association, where she was a member. She was preceded in death by her husband Michael Y. Inong Sr. and is survived by her children Michael V. Inong Jr. (Patricia Inong), Norman V. Inong (Sally-Treadway-Inong), Susan Inong Janechek (Alan Janechek); grandchildren Michael M. Inong III (Gina Inong), Daniel Inong, Edward Janechek, Nicholas Inong, Katherine Janechek and great grandchildren Michael Aiden Inong IV and Daxton Paul Inong. A memorial service, celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date due to the quarantine orders currently in place. A closed viewing for her three children took place on March 28, 2020 and a closed interment at St. Mary's Cemetery took place on April 1, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations may be made to The Filipino American National Historical Society to benefit scholarships. Mail to: FANHS Sac-Delta Chapter, P.O. Box 293674, Sacramento, CA 95829

