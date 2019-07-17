Family and friends of our beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and friend, Preston Robinson, who passed away Thursday, July 11th, 2019, will celebrate his life with a funeral visitation Thursday evening July 25th 3pm-6pm followed with a memorial service and reception Friday, July 26th @ 10 a.m. All services will be held at the Chapel of the Chimes located at 4701 Marysville Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95838 (916/256-2659). All are welcome to join his family and share their memories.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 17, 2019