May 8, 2019 A officer and gentleman leaves his two sons; Hananiah A. Sharpe and Pare C. Sharpe, four siblings; Annie R. Adams, Sheila A. Adams, Josephine Sharpe, Danny L. Adams (Shirley), two aunts Bernice Lippencott (Elisha), Betty Spearman, sister-in-law; Annie Leal-Ricard (Isaac) and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. All are welcome for visitation on Mon, May 27, 4-7 pm and attend his celebration of life on Tue, May 28, 12 noon, both at Morgan Jones Chapel of Chimes, 4200 Broadway. Interment Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on May 22, 2019