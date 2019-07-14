Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Priscilla "Bunny" Alexander. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Passed away peacefully, at the age of 92, following a brief hospital stay. Precededin death by a daughter, Debbie, 10 mos., 1953, and a son, Ron, 29, in 1990. Survived by four sons and their wives, Bob(Barbara), Willie,John(Helen), and Jeffrey (Brenda).Two grandchildren: Jenna (30) and Jared (33). Bunny was born in Massachusetts, graduated from Wakefield High School in 1944 and Wellesley College in 1948.She moved to Columbus, Ohio,in 1949 where shewas married toNed Alexander for 26 years.She was a faithful alum and fan ofThe Ohio State University, having earned graduate degrees in Social Work, Public Administration, and Educational Administration in Higher Ed.She served as Assistant Dean of The Ohio State University College of Social Work before being recruited in 1982 by California State University, Sacramento, to head the Social Work Depart ment.Following retirement in 1992 she spent many volunteer hoursat the CSUS Library, at the Sacramento Zoo, and for the . She traveled frequently, being especially proud of having visited all seven continents. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Sacramento Zoo or the . A Celebration of Life will be held Sat. Aug. 17 th at 11:00 AM at the Rancho Murieta Country Club.

Passed away peacefully, at the age of 92, following a brief hospital stay. Precededin death by a daughter, Debbie, 10 mos., 1953, and a son, Ron, 29, in 1990. Survived by four sons and their wives, Bob(Barbara), Willie,John(Helen), and Jeffrey (Brenda).Two grandchildren: Jenna (30) and Jared (33). Bunny was born in Massachusetts, graduated from Wakefield High School in 1944 and Wellesley College in 1948.She moved to Columbus, Ohio,in 1949 where shewas married toNed Alexander for 26 years.She was a faithful alum and fan ofThe Ohio State University, having earned graduate degrees in Social Work, Public Administration, and Educational Administration in Higher Ed.She served as Assistant Dean of The Ohio State University College of Social Work before being recruited in 1982 by California State University, Sacramento, to head the Social Work Depart ment.Following retirement in 1992 she spent many volunteer hoursat the CSUS Library, at the Sacramento Zoo, and for the . She traveled frequently, being especially proud of having visited all seven continents. Contributions in her memory may be sent to the Sacramento Zoo or the . A Celebration of Life will be held Sat. Aug. 17 th at 11:00 AM at the Rancho Murieta Country Club. Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.