Priscilla died of natural causes at the age of 98, surrounded by family. She was born in Rockford, IL, to the parents of Shaler and Elizabeth Smith. After graduating from the University of Colorado at Boulder with a BS degree in Zoology, she worked several jobs before joining her sister's family on a voyage around the world. She made several extended stops, including India and Singapore, before returning to the United States and settling in Berkeley, CA. She was ahead of her generation, working as a lab technician in Oakland and living on her own before marriage. She met her husband Clyde "Murf" Murphy on a blind date, and after marrying they moved to Sacramento, CA, and purchased a home, which they lived in for the next 50 years. She was a long time, and active member of the Sierra Arden Congregational Church. After raising their two daughters, Priscilla returned to the work force as an eligibility worker for the county welfare department. She was fiercely loyal, feisty, full of life and though inherently shy, known to 'chat it up' with a stranger. She loved the outdoors, swimming, hiking, and tending her garden. Her favorite place to be was at the family cabin in Soda Springs. Her favorite wildflower, was the Indian Paintbrush. She had a notorious sweet tooth, seemingly keeping Sees Candy in business all on her own, She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Hayes Murphy. She leaves behind her two daughters; Ann and Celia, and their significant others, Brian and Mike; along with three grandchildren; Erin, Sean, and Shaler, and their significant others, Ryan and Yan; as well as two great grandchildren; Jackson and Hailey. A debt of gratitude is owed to Meadow View Manor in Sonora, for providing such loving and supportive care the last six years of her life. There will be no memorial.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store