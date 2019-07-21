Passed away July 17, 2019. Born June 18, 1938 in Richmond, CA, wife of the late Louis Carello, 81 years old. Mother of Ronald Carello (Sheri) & Tina Mede (Bill). Grandmother to Tyler & Daniel. Daughter of the late Guy and Florence Cook, sister of the late Clifford R. Cook, Sr., the late George W. Cook, and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Worked for the State of California different times over 28 years. Friends & relatives are invited for viewing on Friday, July 26th at 4:00 pm with rosary at 7:00 pm, at Nicoletti, Culjis and Herberger Funeral Home at Folsom Blvd. and 54 th St. and burial at St. Mary's Cemetery at 65 th and 21 st Ave. on Saturday, July 27 th at 10:30 am.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on July 21, 2019