Quentin "Quent" Zimmerman of Fair Oaks, California, entered into final rest on February 3, 2020. He was born October 28, 1928 in Oneida, New York, the second of two sons of Durward W and Charlotte (Thron) Zimmerman. Quent saw four years active duty with the United States Air Force and would go on in service to his country as a federal employee, working forty plus years with the US Department of Defense. Predeceased by his parents and brother, Durward R, he is survived by a step-sister, Marie Schmidt of Dolores, Colorado, as well as an expansive network of nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces stretching from California to New York. Services are to be conducted at a later date by Barry Funeral Home of Rome, New York.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 12, 2020