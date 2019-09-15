Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Quinon Bob Gibson. View Sign Service Information St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento , CA 95820 (916)-452-4831 Viewing 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento , CA 95820 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM - 12:30 PM St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center 6509 Fruitridge Rd Sacramento , CA 95820 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

On September 7, 2019, surrounded by a host of family and friends, Mr. Quinon B. Gibson succumbed to natural causes at the age of 88. Mr. Gibson was preceded in life by his wife Doris Gibson. He is survived by three children: Ronald (Carla) Gibson, Randolph (Mary) Gibson, and Sandra (Tim) Gibson; along with 12 grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a host of relatives and friends. Our Father was called home to be with the lord. His work here is done. We could never fully express what he meant to our family. He was an amazing Man, Father, Friend & Mentor. He taught us everything he knew about life: responsibility, integrity, vulnerability and what was required to be a man. He led by example and a few choice words along the way. He did not mince his words. He would give it to you straight NO Chaser! Always coming from the heart with love, something truly inherited from him. He was with us every step of the way. Because of him we had no fear of life or what it had in store for us, he wanted us to live life to the fullest. His communication skills and life lessons were extraordinary exceptional. We call it his Gift from God. He had a way of speaking to you or communicating with anybody he encountered. If you didn't get it after listening to him, well, I guess you were just out of luck. He treasured his family, which was everything to him. He taught us that we could accomplish anything we set our minds to and we did that. This is the keynever stop, don't stop, won't stop & never give up on your dreams! This, we believe, is why he lived to be almost 89 years old. He kept dreaming! Kept fighting to the last breath. Our Dad would tell you to keep your dreams alive! We will miss all the stories and life lessons he shared and taught us over the years. We were blessed to have our father our entire lives. He always told us how proud he was of us. You can Rest now dad; you did an amazing job! You touched so many lives and changed so many. You have left a great legacy; we will see you and mom our guardian angel who we know is still looking after us when the morning comes. Until then we will continue to take care of business as you always told us and expected of us. He truly was the strongest man we ever met. There will never be another one like Quinon B. Gibson. A true gift from the heavens. We can truly say we were raised by a real OG. Viewing will be held on Thursday, September 19, 2019, 5pm-8pm at St Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento CA 95820. Attendees will have the opportunity to say a few words. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019, 10:00am-12:30pm at St. Mary Cemetery & Funeral Center, 6509 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, CA 95820.

