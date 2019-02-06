Chalmers was a lifelong resident of Elk Grove. He is preceded in death by his wife Anabel and son Roy. He is survived by his son Richard (Lyn) Gage, daughter Valoyce Gage (Dennis Chilton), 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. His memorial will be on 02-08-19 at 11:00 a.m. at the Herberger Family Elk Grove Funeral Chapel at 9101 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove, CA 95624. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Elk Grove High School FFA. Mail donations to Elk Grove High School, 9800 Elk Grove-Florin Rd., Elk Grove, CA 95624 Attn: Controller.
Herberger's Elk Grove Funeral Chapel
9101 Elk Grove Boulevard
Elk Grove, CA 95624
(916) 686-1888
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 6, 2019