Age 62 years. Born March 6, 1958 in Sacramento, CA. Entered eternal rest September 1, 2020, after suffering a stroke. He is survived by his sister, Leana Grandy of Sacramento. Preceded in death by his mother, Bertha Ramirez Grandy, his brother Cecil, and his grandparents, Miguel and Bernardina Hidalgo. Miguel graduated from Highlands High School in 1976 He attended American River College before transferring to The University of Southern California where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Business Economics. Miguel attended graduate school at Stanford University and earned two degrees in 1992: a Master's in Business Administration, and a Master of Arts in Education Administration. He began his finance career in banking and later established cellular telephone communication systems in Egypt and Belgium for AirTouch Cellular. Upon his return to Sacramento, he served as CFO for many local area non-profit organizations including Sacramento Self Help Housing. He was a loyal friend and could always be counted on for a tall tale, a good joke, or a random, selfless act of kindness. An outdoors visitation and recital of the Rosary will be held Tuesday, September 15 from 4 PM-7 PM at Sunset Lawn Chapel of the Chimes, 4701 Marysville Blvd, Sacramento. Graveside burial will be held at 12 noon on Wednesday, September 16 at Sunset Lawn.



