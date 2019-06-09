Rachelle Sanchez, 49, of West Sacramento, passed away on May 29 th , 2019. She was born on October 8 th, 1969 to Nelia Villanueva and Raymond Herman. She is survived by her mother Nelia, her father Raymond(Betty), her 8 children, Eusabio, Jose, Domingo, Nelia, Ramon, Rachelle, Benny, Dominga, and her brother Raymond, and many grandchildren, cousins, nephews, nieces, friends and more. She is preceded in death by her husband Domingo Sanchez and her brother Rodney Herman. Family, friends, and others whose lives Rachelle has touched are invited to her Vigil Service on Monday, June 10, 2019 at 6 pm with a visitation period from 2pm to 8m that day, all at River Cities Funeral Chapel in West Sacramento. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Our Lady of Grace Church at 10 am, also in West Sacramento.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 9, 2019