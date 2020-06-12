Loving SON, HUSBAND, FATHER, PAPA Beloved husband of Joy Astorino, dear father of Kim Wynn and Todd Astorino, beloved son-in-law, Chris Wynn, and grandsons, Cooper and Jordan. Mr. Ralph Astorino was born in Carbondale, PA to Italian immigrants Peter & Rose Astorino and older sisters Phyllis Glassy and Tina Hess. In 1945, they moved to Sacramento, CA and in 1952, he was drafted into the U. S. Army and was deployed to Korea, attaining the rank of Staff Sergeant. He was honorably discharged in 1953 and began a career in banking while also initiating a vending business. In 1961, Ralph met Joy Einhorn and a fairy tale romance commenced. In 1963, they were married in Las Vegas. Kimberly Ann was born in 1967 and Todd Anthony followed in 1972. Family meant everything to Mr. Astorino and he was dedicated to raising them and teaching them to be responsible, hard-working individuals. His hobbies included watching old Westerns and war movies. He also loved watching the Giants and 49ers play and taking Joy out for dinner and dancing on Saturday nights. Holidays were spent in San Francisco, Monterey, and Tahoe. Ralph and Joy vacationed in Hawaii many times. In the late 80's, he sold his business at the age of 59 and retired. A few years later, he was hired at Arden Middle School as an On-Site Supervisor where he supervised students who had misbehaved. He quickly established a rapport with these students as he truly cared about every one of them. At this time, he began walking eight to ten miles everyday and he maintained this routine well into his 80's. In 2008, his first grandson Cooper Joseph Wynn was born. Mr. Astorino frequently walked Cooper in his stroller, gave him his bottle, and put him to bed. Cooper affectionately called him 'PaPa'. In 2011, his second grandson Jordan Anthony Astorino was born, and Mr. Astorino loved chasing and wrestling with him, and playing "touched you last." In 2012, Ralph and Joy moved to San Diego, CA to be closer to his son and grandson. Ralph and Joy moved to Henderson, NV in October, 2019 to spend more time with their daughter. Unfortunately, he was diagnosed with pneumonia in December and passed away at home with his wife at his side on February 19, 2020. Mr. Astorino is a member of the "Greatest Generation" he grew up during the Great Depression to parents who had very little. Due to his upbringing, Ralph always believed that hard work would enable one to have a better life, which he eventually achieved. He also believed in the value of a dollar and was financially conservative and smart. He was the patriarch of his family and guided the lives of his wife and children. He was extremely proud of his children and had unyielding love for his wife Joy, whom he was married to for 56 years. In the words of Frank Sinatra, Mr. Astorino lived his life "MY WAY". Burial July 27, 2020, Miramar National Cemetery, San Diego Arrangements by: Palm Mortuary, Henderson, NV



