Mitchell passed away on October 5, 2019 due to heart complications. Mitchell was born on July 4, 1961 in Long Beach, Ca. He was raised mostly in Sacramento, Ca. Mitchell was a Veteran and served his country honorably in the United States Army. After his time in the Service he received specialized training in the Technology industry where he worked most of his adult life. Mitchell was a loving father and Opa. He was always present at his grandchildren's games, birthdays, etc. He also loved walking the river trail and being outside. Mitchell is survived by his two daughters Samantha and Megan, his five grandchildren Caleb, Charlotte, Casey, Dean, and Evelyn, and his four brothers Dennis, Tony, Martin, and Erich. Mitchell will be missed by all those he loved and those who loved him.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Oct. 10, 2019