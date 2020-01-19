Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ralph Bryed Billerbeck. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ralph Bryed Billerbeck, 90, passed away peacefully in his sleep on January 12th, 2020. Bryed was born in Chicago Illinois but grew up in Beverly Shores Indiana at the base of Lake Michigan with his father Fred, mother Ruth, Aunt Elizabeth and Brothers Fred and George. He attended Purdue University and graduated from Indiana University Medical School. He then became an Airforce Flight Surgeon and was put in charge of the Madigan General Hospital in Fort Lewis, WA. He rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel before going into private practice as a General Practitioner in Sacramento for more than 40 years. Bryed was preceded in passing by his wife of 50 years Ellen, and is survived by his daughters, Fawn, Kindra and Tristen, his sons Bryed and Darin, 13 Grandchildren, 8 Great Grandchildren and his partner of 14 years Rosalie Baker. He was a devoted, loving, encouraging and generous husband, father and grandfather. Bryed stayed active his entire life. In his early years, he was a Scout Master and team physician to many area sports teams. He cycled several double centuries, ran multiple marathons, participated in triathlon relays, hiked in the Swiss Alps or the Sierras, usually with one or more of his children or grandchildren. In later years, his adventure years, he traveled the world with Rosalie and usually a grandchild or two visiting more than 130 countries. He loved the outdoors, hiking, skiing, bicycling, gardening, travel, games, theater, model ship building and his dog Ginger. He was a brilliant man who taught us all so many things, how to work hard and smart, the importance of family, how to have fun, the love of learning and always to help others. Though he will be sorely missed, he leaves us all with many treasured memories. At his request there will be no funeral service. In lieu of flowers, please donate to University of California, Davis Medical School, Alzheimer's disease Center online at:

