Folsom, California Ralph Caravaca Jr., 80, died peacefully at home in Folsom, California on June 15, 2020. Ralph was born June 3, 1940 in San Francisco, CA to Anna (Fernandez) Caravaca and Ralph Caravaca Sr. Ralph grew up in San Francisco and graduated from Balboa High School in 1957. Ralph worked as an electrician at Stanford Hospital for thirty six years. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Susan J. Caravaca (Lakeport, CA). Ralph & Susan were married for 46 years until Susan's death in 2009. Susan & Ralph spent 36 years in Fremont, California, where they raised a family & made many lifelong friends. Ralph & family hosted exchange students for many years & enjoyed traveling, making several trips to Europe to visit former exchange students. Ralph is survived by his sister Gloria Caravaca-Walling (San Mateo, CA), daughters Liz Caravaca (Portland, OR) & Amy Caravaca Kolade & husband Mark Kolade, & grandson Troy Kolade (El Dorado Hills, CA). Ralph is also survived by his significant other of 6 years, Carlene Duran- Costa (Orangevale, CA), with whom he enjoyed ballroom dancing, playing Bocce, and traveling. According to Ralph's wishes there will be no funeral. Donations in Ralph's name may be made to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation-JDRF, Northern California Inland Chapter, http://www.jdrf.org/
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Jun. 21, 2020.