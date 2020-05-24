Born December 6, 1936, Ralph Fitzpatrick passed away peacefully on May 13, 2020. Ralph enjoyed spending time with family and friends and was an avid domino and cribbage player and golfer. He is preceded in death by his sister Pat Skidmore and his beloved wife and high school sweetheart Lee Ann Fitzpatrick and is survived by his children Lesley Santo (Doug) and Jon Fitzpatrick (Julie), grandson Austin Fitzpatrick, sister Kathy Vickers (Steve), and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Heads up, Lee Lee, the Highwayman is coming through! A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



