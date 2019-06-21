Ralph P Squire of Elk Grove died peacefully at home on June 6, 2019. Ralph was born in 1943 in Oakland, California, to Raymond P Squire and Jean Elsie Squire (nee Kipp). He grew up in Northern California, graduated from Del Norte High School and went on to receive his BA from Chico State. In 1971, Ralph married Virginia "Jini" Nares. The couple raised Jini's niece Luana Nares as their own daughter. Luana's two sons, their wives and their children were the light of his life. His true passion was for peace and justice for all, and his greatest joy was to faithfully assist various non-profit and faith-based organizations dedicated to making a difference in these arenas. Ralph will be greatly missed by his wife, Jini; his brother Bill Squire (Rita); his sister Margaret Sullivan (Dennis); Luana Bunafe (Roby) and his grandsons Tommy Nares (Kate) and Alex Nares (Chanell), and their children Theo, Grayson and Alex Jr. All are invited to the celebration of Ralph's life on Sunday, June 23 rd at 2:00pm at the Elk Grove United Methodist Church, 8986 Elk Grove Blvd., followed by a reception in the social hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be directed to any nonprofit or faith-based organizations which are dedicated to peace, justice, and equality for all.

