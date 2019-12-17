Our beloved husband, father, brother and friend, Ralph Sheldon Page, passed away on Tuesday December 10, 2019 at 82 years of age. Ralph was born September 4, 1937 in Murray, Utah to Ralph Colbert Page and Vera Jane Nielsen. Memorial Service on Dec. 20th, 2019 at 11:00am in California at 7800 Santa Juanita Ave. Orangevale, CA 95662. For his full obituary please go to legacy.com. Also please go to forevermissed.com to leave a tribute or your favorite memory of Ralph.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Dec. 17, 2019