Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramona Dahl. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hello, my name is Ramona Dahl and it is with a sense of relief that I must wish you farewell and adios. On February 15, my soul left to be with my family and friends who preceded me. My parents Geronimo and Salome Casas, mi hermanos, Jesse, Jose, Lupe and Tomas with their wives and mi Hermana, Lili Savala and brother in law Pedro await my arrival. I also will be in the company of my husband, Emil (Bud) who passed many years ago. I lived a long and full life, filled with joys and sorrows. Born in Las Cruces New Mexico on November 8, 1926, my family was large and extremely close. My Chicano heritage and American citizenship enriched my entire life and the lives of my two sons, Alan and Joseph. Alan and his wife Joyce added to my story with their own children, Alyssa (Bryan McKrell) and Kathleen and later my beautiful great grandchildren, McKenna, Adeline and Cyprian. Joseph and his partner, Margret, brought me Matthew and Juliana and later my youngest great grandson, Finley. To Gloria, my care giver, you, your family and staff have been family and the glue that has kept me together. Please know that this goodby is with love because we shall always be together. To my extended family and friends who are my family too, I hope to live in your hearts and prayersI will listen for them. I was raised to work hard, accept challenges and honor my family and Catholic faith. I leave you with this wish: Cherish your family, enjoy your life and embrace the future. Memorial Service will be at 11am on February 27, at Saint Marys Catholic Church, 1333 58th St. Sacramento, Ca. 95819

Hello, my name is Ramona Dahl and it is with a sense of relief that I must wish you farewell and adios. On February 15, my soul left to be with my family and friends who preceded me. My parents Geronimo and Salome Casas, mi hermanos, Jesse, Jose, Lupe and Tomas with their wives and mi Hermana, Lili Savala and brother in law Pedro await my arrival. I also will be in the company of my husband, Emil (Bud) who passed many years ago. I lived a long and full life, filled with joys and sorrows. Born in Las Cruces New Mexico on November 8, 1926, my family was large and extremely close. My Chicano heritage and American citizenship enriched my entire life and the lives of my two sons, Alan and Joseph. Alan and his wife Joyce added to my story with their own children, Alyssa (Bryan McKrell) and Kathleen and later my beautiful great grandchildren, McKenna, Adeline and Cyprian. Joseph and his partner, Margret, brought me Matthew and Juliana and later my youngest great grandson, Finley. To Gloria, my care giver, you, your family and staff have been family and the glue that has kept me together. Please know that this goodby is with love because we shall always be together. To my extended family and friends who are my family too, I hope to live in your hearts and prayersI will listen for them. I was raised to work hard, accept challenges and honor my family and Catholic faith. I leave you with this wish: Cherish your family, enjoy your life and embrace the future. Memorial Service will be at 11am on February 27, at Saint Marys Catholic Church, 1333 58th St. Sacramento, Ca. 95819 Published in The Sacramento Bee on Feb. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close