1/22/1947 - 8/11/2019 Our loving, caring, creative Nannie/ Auntie Mona went home to be with the Lord, joining her Mom (Cherry), Dad (Warren), Brother (Stan), Sister (Gayla) and Daughter (Tiffany), in Heaven on August 11, 2019. She will remain loved and missed dearly by her grandson's Tyler and Sam Tapa, her nieces and nephews Know-L (Orlin), Christian, Kandi, Jonah, Hannah, Seth, Zac (Christy) and Sister-In-Law Janet Townsend. Mona was a graduate of Burbank High School. She went on to cosmetology school, later earning her instructor's license. It was during those years of teaching manicures and nail care, that her inventive nature shined. Mona's knowledge of the products available, her desire to offer something better and yes, even her love of Corvette's brought her to create the 1st ever fiberglass fingernail application. Mona made quite a name for herself in the beauty industry. She traveled the world, educating and promoting her idea. She had a gift for talking with people and a personality that lit up a room. There just aren't enough words to say how deeply she will be missed. We love you Nannie / Auntie Mona, so very, very much! Funeral services will be held 8/23/19 @ 11am. East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park & Mortuary.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 21, 2019