Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ramona "Mona" Townsend. View Sign Service Information East Lawn Elk Grove 9189 Stockton Boulevard Elk Grove , CA 95624 (916)-732-2031 Funeral service 11:00 AM East Lawn Elk Grove 9189 Stockton Boulevard Elk Grove , CA 95624 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

1/22/1947 - 8/11/2019 Our loving, caring, creative Nannie/ Auntie Mona went home to be with the Lord, joining her Mom (Cherry), Dad (Warren), Brother (Stan), Sister (Gayla) and Daughter (Tiffany), in Heaven on August 11, 2019. She will remain loved and missed dearly by her grandson's Tyler and Sam Tapa, her nieces and nephews Know-L (Orlin), Christian, Kandi, Jonah, Hannah, Seth, Zac (Christy) and Sister-In-Law Janet Townsend. Mona was a graduate of Burbank High School. She went on to cosmetology school, later earning her instructor's license. It was during those years of teaching manicures and nail care, that her inventive nature shined. Mona's knowledge of the products available, her desire to offer something better and yes, even her love of Corvette's brought her to create the 1st ever fiberglass fingernail application. Mona made quite a name for herself in the beauty industry. She traveled the world, educating and promoting her idea. She had a gift for talking with people and a personality that lit up a room. There just aren't enough words to say how deeply she will be missed. We love you Nannie / Auntie Mona, so very, very much! Funeral services will be held 8/23/19 @ 11am. East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park & Mortuary.

1/22/1947 - 8/11/2019 Our loving, caring, creative Nannie/ Auntie Mona went home to be with the Lord, joining her Mom (Cherry), Dad (Warren), Brother (Stan), Sister (Gayla) and Daughter (Tiffany), in Heaven on August 11, 2019. She will remain loved and missed dearly by her grandson's Tyler and Sam Tapa, her nieces and nephews Know-L (Orlin), Christian, Kandi, Jonah, Hannah, Seth, Zac (Christy) and Sister-In-Law Janet Townsend. Mona was a graduate of Burbank High School. She went on to cosmetology school, later earning her instructor's license. It was during those years of teaching manicures and nail care, that her inventive nature shined. Mona's knowledge of the products available, her desire to offer something better and yes, even her love of Corvette's brought her to create the 1st ever fiberglass fingernail application. Mona made quite a name for herself in the beauty industry. She traveled the world, educating and promoting her idea. She had a gift for talking with people and a personality that lit up a room. There just aren't enough words to say how deeply she will be missed. We love you Nannie / Auntie Mona, so very, very much! Funeral services will be held 8/23/19 @ 11am. East Lawn Elk Grove Memorial Park & Mortuary. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Sacramento Bee Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close