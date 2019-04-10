Mona Kimmelshue of Gold River died peacefully in her sleep in January at the age of 93 years. She is survived by her three children, Laura Somerville, Jane Nichols, and Eric Kimmelshue, as well as five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, and one more on the way. Services will be held at Mount Vernon Memorial Park, Fair Oaks, on April 13 at 12 o'clock pm.
Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 10, 2019