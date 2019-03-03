Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall Kent Norris. View Sign

Randall "Randy" Kent Norris, age 73, died on Monday, January 28, 2019 in Roseville, California. He was born on March 10, 1945, in Ogden, Utah. Randy relocated to Northern California in 1963. Randy is survived by his fianc‚e, Patrina Serpa, and ex-wife, Carol Norris. He is also survived by daughters, Jacquelyn Norris (James) and Kendal Klein (Scott), and grandson Cameron Klein. Randy has numerous friendships which lasted his lifetime. Randy was preceded by his father, Aldon Norris, and mother, Vesta Norris. Celebratory services will be held on Saturday, March 9, 2019, from 2pm to 5pm at Cattlemen's Restaurant in Roseville, California, as Randy did not believe in "expensive funerals." Randy shared that he wanted his friends and family to celebrate his life, stating, "I believe that birth is a celebration and death is a celebration. Birth and death completes a cycle our creator premeditated and granted to us. CelebrateI have moved on, as per my creator designed." Please contact Jacquelyn at (916) 214-7209, if you have any questions, or would like to attend his celebration.

