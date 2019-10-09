Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randall L. Hamm. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Randall L. Hamm, age 65, of Sacramento, CA quietly passed from this life to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Kaiser Hospital. Randall was born on July 31, 1954, to Emory and Virginia Hamm in Lawrence, Kansas. After graduating from Lawrence High School he joined the United States Marine Corps serving his country before settling down in California. Randall attended National University and Sacramento City College. He worked as an Executive Confidential Assistant with Alta California Regional Center. Randall is preceded in death by his brother, Russell Hamm; and son Devon Hamm. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife of 25 years, Deborah Hamm, of Sacramento, CA; one son Damon (Vanessa) Hamm, of Fremont, CA; five daughters, Sabrina Hamm, and Aldene Hamm of Charleston, SC; Kymberli Hamm, Krystal Hamm, and Kyla Hamm all of Sacramento, CA; and one step-son Keon (Samantha) Hamm of Valparaiso, IN; His parents, Virginia Hamm, and Emory (Ginger) Hamm all of Lawrence, KS; one sister, Marcia Hamm, of Kansas, MO; grandchildren; a host of relatives, and friends. The Memorial will be at the St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, Pastor Ephraim Williams, 3996 14th Avenue, on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at 11:00 AM. His funeral and burial was held in Lawrence, Kansas.

