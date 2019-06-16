Born October 3, 1959 in Yreka, California, Randy Perkins passed over on June 4, 2019 in Carmichael, CA at the age of 59. He was proceeded in death by his father, Larry Ross Perkins and his mother, Geraldine Chloe Perkins. He was a man who loved God, his country and his family. He was the beloved husband of Ramona Perkins and a true brother to all who chose to serve our country. He was a member of the Navy Nuclear Weapons Association and served on the Enterprise CVN 65 as a gunner's mate technician. He was survived by his wife, three sons, 4 daughters, 8 grandchildren and many other family members and friends. Services will be held on June 23, 2019 at 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento, California at 11:00AM. Reception to follow at St. Francis Hall at East Lawn. Randy's verse - Philippians 4:6-7
Published in The Sacramento Bee on June 16, 2019