Randy Lee Tarr passed away in Kingman, AZ on February 20, 2019. Randy was one month passed his 50th birthday when he passed away due to a heart attack. He leaves behind his loving mother, Sandra Azevedo, stepfather Peter Azevedo, brother Cecil Richard (Rick) Tarr, and sister Nellanna Carmody, as well as many family members and friends. In lieu of flowers family asks that donations be sent to The in Sacramento in the name of Randy L. Tarr. Private memorial services will be held at a later date.

