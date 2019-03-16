Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Randy Leon Ches. View Sign

Randy passed away very unexpectedly on Sunday, March 10, from a massive stroke, two months before his 50th birthday. Randy was born in Rapid City, South Dakota. He lived in Sacramento most of his life, graduating from Foothill High School in 1987. He was a licensed Private Investigator and worked as Director of Operations for RCI Associates, a Threat Management Company. Randy was a true friend and was always the life of the party. He was loved by everyone that knew him. He is preceded in death by his mother, Monique Ches. He is survived by his two sons, Jackson-18 and Dominic-17, (and their mother, Heather Barnes) his father, Ricco Ches and his wife, Susan, and many other family members that he loved and treasured. His celebration of life will be held Sunday, March 24 at 1:00pm at East Lawn Mortuary on Greenback Lane. In lieu of flowers, the family requests any donations of love be made to the college funds set up for his sons at Patelco Credit Union. For more information, go to

Funeral Home East Lawn Sierra Hills Mortuary
5757 Greenback Lane
Sacramento , CA 95841
916-732-2020

