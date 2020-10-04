Randy Leroy Jaworski passed away peacefully on the 4th of July. Survived by Mother Maxine, Father Frank, Brother John (Regina) Nephews Darin & Matthew, Cousins Kaylene, Ross, Courtney and Chelsea & former wife Jill. He is also survived by the Light's of his eyes his daughters. Taylor* (Max*), Madison, & Haley. Randy grew up in Redwood City (Sequoia High) and moved to El Dorado Hills in the 90's to raise his beautiful Girls with the Love of his Life Jill. With 4 woman in the house Randy was definitely out-numbered but he was able to adapt to become his daughters' best friend & confidant. Over the years Randy gathered a motley group of friends starting when he was 9 & he kept gathering till the end. When you entered a room where Ran washead to the laughter & that is where he was holding court. A lover of Taco Bell who tried to pass on his passion to his Girls from the start. All 3 experienced the joy of going thru the drive-up for a 6-pack of tacos on their way home from the hospital. We are happy to report that the girls did not carry on Randy's passion for Taco Bell but they do enjoy a good vegetarian taco. In retirement Randy enjoyed stays in Hawaii, Napa , and his final home in Redding near his longtime friends the Lovdahl's. Randy will be missed by many but especially by Hay, Tay, & Mad Chick!



