Raul Alvarez

Raul Alvarez, passed away peacefully in his home on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 49. He is survived by his wife Crystal, son Jason (Ha), granddaughter Ellie, stepsons Paul (Desiree), Daniel, step-granddaughter Petra. He is reunited with his beloved older brother Elio. He is also survived by his Parents: Malaquias & Francisca. Siblings: Sal (Jing), Joe (Renee), Teresa, Richie, Lety, Bobby (Anita), Lupe (Nick) and numer ous nieces & nephews. He was an amazing man with a great passion for life. Raul was a professional truck driver by trade who loved nothing more than to entertain his family and friends. He was known for his BBQ and colorful jokes. Raul will truly be missed by many. Services are Saturday May 4, 2019 at 1:00pm at St.Mary's Funeral Chapel 6505 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento, Ca.

