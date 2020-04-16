Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raul Banda "Rudy" Beltran. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born May 25, 1930 in El Paso, Tx. Passed away April 9, 2020 in Sacramento, Ca.Raul was drafted in the Army in 1951. He was assigned in the Tank Division and later as a cook. In June 1954 he married Margaret Mosqueda and went on to have two sons and three daughters. He was the Superintendent at Heller Construction and then became a Foreman at Tecon Pacific. In April 2003 Raul was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He helped all his family and many others throughout his life, he was always a giver and enjoyed making people smile. Raul is survived by his sons Anthony (Yvonne) and Daniel (Annette), daughters Beatrice Cruz and Linda Stamey (Charles); 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Margaret Mosqueda Beltran, daughter Diane Escobar, parents Victor Beltran and Maria Banda Beltran, sisters Sally Galvez, Grace Menchaca, Gloria Menchaca, Lucy Salcedo, Lily Morriese, Ruth and Isabel Beltran, brothers Rodolfo, Victor and Hector Beltran, and Alberto Carrola. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold private services.

Born May 25, 1930 in El Paso, Tx. Passed away April 9, 2020 in Sacramento, Ca.Raul was drafted in the Army in 1951. He was assigned in the Tank Division and later as a cook. In June 1954 he married Margaret Mosqueda and went on to have two sons and three daughters. He was the Superintendent at Heller Construction and then became a Foreman at Tecon Pacific. In April 2003 Raul was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He helped all his family and many others throughout his life, he was always a giver and enjoyed making people smile. Raul is survived by his sons Anthony (Yvonne) and Daniel (Annette), daughters Beatrice Cruz and Linda Stamey (Charles); 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Proceeded in death by his loving wife of nearly 60 years, Margaret Mosqueda Beltran, daughter Diane Escobar, parents Victor Beltran and Maria Banda Beltran, sisters Sally Galvez, Grace Menchaca, Gloria Menchaca, Lucy Salcedo, Lily Morriese, Ruth and Isabel Beltran, brothers Rodolfo, Victor and Hector Beltran, and Alberto Carrola. Due to COVID-19, the family will hold private services. Published in The Sacramento Bee on Apr. 16, 2020

