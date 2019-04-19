Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Raul Rodriguez. View Sign

Raul Rodriguez passed away on March 24, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born on April 21, 1934 in Colton, California. He lived in Sacramento for many years prior to his death. Married to Mary H. Navarro for 32 years; was a graduate of Roosevelt High School; a college graduate, and proudly served in the U.S. Military. He owned Snow White Bakery in Madera, California until moving to Sacramento. He retired from the State of California, Department of Social Services as an Associate Analyst; was a member of the Jaguar Car Club and judged in several car shows; was a member of the Lyons Club; Renaissance Society, and loved to travel the world. He had a passion for football, especially the S.F. 49ers. He was generous and compassionate. He is survived by his sister Sally Singh, brother Carmen Ray Rodriguez, niece Delia Garcia, many nieces and nephews, and best friend Donald Mencarini. A funeral mass will be held on April 23, 2019 at the Shrine of the St. Therese, 855 E. Floradora Ave., Fresno CA at 10:00 a.m.

