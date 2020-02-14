Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ray Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ray Anderson, 94, died unexpectedly of a heart attack February 5. He was doing what he has done so well in these recent years, caring for his dear wife of 74 years, Isobel. Ray was born in Minnesota and as a child of the depression began full time work as he entered high school. He started in the beverage industry at 19 and through hard work and a keen mind became a manager in his 20's. Being a man of ambition and understanding that you do not sell much soda pop in Minnesota he took an opportunity in sunny California in 1959. He traveled the western states for Bubble Up and Canada Dry, analyzing markets and supporting franchises. With no college education, a pencil and his trademark legal pad, he could lay out a marketing plan that left MBAs marveling. In 1968 he joined NorCal Beverages of Sacramento where he managed their operations in Fresno and then Lake Tahoe. In 1984 he and Isobel moved to Roseville and Ray developed and managed NorCal's contract packaging division. Ray's real legacy was that of his kindness and humility. Coworkers, clerks at Raleys, neighbors, all were touched by his personal warmth. Ray is survived by Isobel, his son David and his two grandchildren Joe and Leah. Ray's life was celebrated privately by his family.

